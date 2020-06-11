Nikola challenges Tesla is electric car battle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Elon Musk and Tesla are being challenged by a new company called Nikola.

Nikola is a company that makes hydrogen fuel cell and battery-powered electric trucks, as well as semi-trucks.

The company just went public and its stock has more than doubled in recent days. As if that wasn’t enough to get musk’s attention

Nikola founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton is bragging about it all on twitter. Hhe put out a series of tweets touting pre-orders for the company’s Badger truck.

He also cheered the fact that Nikola’s Monday closing price made it worth roughly 26 billion dollars. That’s more valuable than Ford and Fiat Chrysler and it’s nearing the value of G-M.

Nikola is the first name of the famous inventor Nikola Tesla, who is also the namesake of Elon Musk’s Tesla Incorporated.