Nick’s Restaurant serves over 600 free Thanksgiving meals

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One day before Thanksgiving, hundreds of patrons at Nick’s Restaurant received a free, hot meal with all the Turkey Day classics.

The restaurant opened its doors at 4 p.m. Wednesday, offering a free meal to anyone that needed one. They also offered a carry-out option so people could take multiple meals home to their families.

After doors opened, a line of dozens of people stretched out the front door and into the parking lot.

Nick’s Restaurant owners Victoria and Jaron Harville said they served over 350 people in the first hour, with the capacity to serve 600 in total.

Victoria Harville told News Channel 11 they surpassed their goal, serving 632 people over the evening.

The entire staff and volunteers, including frequent customers of Nick’s, were on hand to make the operation run smoothly.

“We’ve got two assembly lines going on. A lot of prep has went into it,” Victoria Harville said. “We started with the turkeys yesterday. Pretty much someone has been here through the night cooking.”

All of the Thanksgiving classics were available: turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes – even pie.

Several diners expressed their thankfulness for the meal.

“There is good people in this country that’s willing to help anyone out no matter what their situation may be,” said Alan Sandidge, who received a meal. “I know right now, I’m stuffed.”