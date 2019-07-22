News Channel 11 Sports at SoCon football media day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL)- The Southern Conference hosted it’s 2019 Football Media Day Monday in Spartanburg South Carolina.

News Channel 11 Sports reporter Jesse Krull was on site as ETSU head coach Randy Sanders spoke to the media.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman, Nasir Player, and redshirt senior offensive lineman Ben Blackmon were also on hand for media day.

The Bucs will kick off their season in Boone August 31st as they take on Appalachian State.

ETSU’s first home game will be September 7th.

You can watch Jesse’s live report from SoCon media day starting on News Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m.