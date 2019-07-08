Newlyweds, both 100+ years old, fell in love at assisted living facility

SYLVANIA, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – An elderly Ohio couple has been the talk of the town after getting married Wednesday.

John and Phyllis Cook, from the Toledo suburb of Sylvania, had been dating for about a year before they went to get their marriage license.

They ended up having their wedding right there.

“It wasn’t the plan, but we got here and they said, ‘We could marry you here.’ I said, ‘Good. Let’s get it over with,’” John said.

The two lovebirds each lost two spouses.

John is a World War II veteran who recently turned 100 years old.

Phyllis, originally from West Virginia, will turn 103 on August 8, which is still three years shy of how old her mother lived to be.

Their relationship blossomed over the months and as a devout Christian woman, Phyllis decided it was best to tie the knot.

“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other,” she said.

“Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company,” John said.

The Cooks spend their days with each other in the assisted living facility, enjoying eating meals and sitting out in the sun.

Despite spending hours together every day, they understand the importance of their space.

“What we do, we keep both of our apartments. He’s upstairs and I’m down,” Phyllis said.

Their age is certainly not a factor in their romance. There is still a big spark when they spend time with each other.