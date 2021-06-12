New York mom throws 2 young children out apartment window before jumping: Police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — A New York mother and her two young children were rushed to the hospital Saturday after the woman allegedly threw them from an apartment window, according to the New York Police Department.

Police say the woman then jumped out of the window herself.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at a residential building located in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the woman pushed an air conditioner out of the apartment window and then threw her 4-week-old baby and 2-year-old child out the window. She then jumped naked from the window, officials said.

It was not immediately known which floor the apartment is located on.

All three were rushed to an area hospital, where the infant was listed in critical condition, police said.

The mom and toddler’s conditions were described as “stable” by authorities.

It was not clear what led to the disturbing incident. Police said the incident remains under investigation.