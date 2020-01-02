New Year, New You: How to stay on track with some of the most popular resolutions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- If you’re one of the forty percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, you might already be thinking of giving it up.

Almost half of those who make resolutions give them up within the first six months.

“We see a little bit of a decrease in membership in April, May,” says Ron Stiltner, sales manager for The Wellness Center in Johnson City.

He says the center gained 130 new members in December and is expecting to gain more than 300 throughout the month of January.

“We see a huge uptick in the month of January, obviously everyone wants to start these new year’s resolutions,” says Stiltner.

The Wellness Center in Johnson City is expecting to gain 300 new members during the month of January!



Does your New Year’s Resolution include getting more exercise? pic.twitter.com/zt1EldLkvk — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) January 1, 2020

He says the key to long term success with fitness resolutions is to start slow.

“Don’t come in and try to do the work out all at once, take some baby steps,” says Stiltner.

He suggests starting out by going two to three times a week and to not give up when you get sore. Accountability from friends or a trainer will also help you to stay in check and start out on the right foot.

“Work out with your friends, hold each other accountable that way and if you’ve not been in the weight room, I would highly recommend getting a personal trainer,” said Stiltner. “You can start out with maybe like four sessions just to make sure that you’re doing the proper form and not hurting yourself.”

From getting healthy to another top resolution- getting organized. Karen Phillips owns Declutterfly & Company and she says it starts with making a plan and sticking to it.

“Make a plan, you have to really think about what you want to happen as far as organization,” said Phillips. “Decide exactly what it is you want your outcome to be from an organization standpoint.”

The day after New Year’s is one of her busiest days for inquiries.

“You have this grand idea of you want everything in your life organized on January one and there’s just more to it than that,” says Phillips.

She says getting organized is about so much more than just cleaning.

“It is a piece of the cleanliness aspect but the bigger piece of it is the stress of it,” she says.

And when it comes to buying supplies to stay organized, she says you need to understand the type of organizer you are and what your style is.

“Look at what kind of person you are in order to decide what kind of products you need,” says Phillips.

For example, if you like to hide things in a drawer, it might be better for you to purchase drawer dividers as opposed to tubs.

“Some of the clutter, you need to keep it but it doesn’t need to be out in the open where it’s stressing you out,” she said.