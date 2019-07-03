New Virginia gas tax to fund I-81 improvements

New Virginia laws went into effect yesterday, including a regional gas tax lawmakers approved in to fund Interstate 81 improvements.

The tax is about 2.1% of the average price of a gallon of fuel.

Anyone who lives in cities and towns along the Interstate 81, which for our region includes Washington County, Virginia, Smyth County and the City of Bristol, will pay the tax.

The money will be used to bond projects for improvements in the future so work can begin. The money will also be used for safety improvements along the interstate as well.