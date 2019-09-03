Man previously convicted for vehicular homicide in 2016 Carter Co. crash to appear in court today

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Butler man will begin the process of a new trial after his vehicular homicide conviction was overturned earlier this year.

Jerry Oaks was accused of killing a Roan Mountain man during a 2016 car crash and was originally sentenced for 16 years.

However, the Tennessee Court of Appeals overturned that conviction after the original court “erred by finding that exigent circumstances justified the warrantless blood draw.”

He is scheduled to be in Carter County court later today.