New VA outpatient clinic coming to Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Mountain Home VA Health Care System is working on opening an outpatient clinic in Johnson County.

It’s a project that’s been three years in the making.

The outpatient clinic being built in Mountain City and is something both Dr. Colleen Noe, the Associate Director of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and veterans in Mountain City say is needed.

“We’re just really excited to to be able to provide high-quality VA Healthcare to the Mountain City area,” said Noe.

The 5,600 square-foot clinic will be located on Cold Springs Road and will cost approximately $1.4 million once renovations are complete.

Currently, the VA doesn’t offer any services in Johnson County, but with the new facility, several thousand veterans will be able to access care.

A new VA Outpatient Center is coming to Johnson County. Find out what services will be provided at the center and how many veterans this will help in the area tonight at 5:30 on @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities. pic.twitter.com/CiYvadIzVn — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) January 6, 2020

“We have about 2,000 veterans in that area of Johnson County and the Mountain City area who are our veterans and because of the drive time to Mountain Home, it makes it a really good opportunity for us to bring VA healthcare to that area. When we open the clinic we will have primary care, mental health services, and specialty services by way of Telehealth,” Said Dr. Noe.

Nancy Bentley is the wife of a Navy Veteran and lives right down the street from where the clinic is being built. Right now she and her husband, Eddie, go to Boone, North Carolina and Johnson City for medical services.

“I think it’s a great thing. I was real tickled when I found out what was going in this building. There’s a lot of men and women that have served in our armed forces that live here, and they have to travel weekly, monthly. I’m sure some of those have to get someone to take them,” said Bentley.

Bentley hoped this new outpatient clinic will cut down on travel time for them and others.

“I am excited about this new outpatient facility here in Johnson county for those who can use it and will use it,” said Bentley.

Mountain Home has already filled the physician positions for the clinic.

They are still hiring for RNs, LPNs, administrative jobs, and medical technicians.

If you are interested in apply you can click here.

The VA says they plan on opening the center in March of this year.

PREVIOUS STORY: New VA clinic to open in Mountain City