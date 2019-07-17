Breaking News
Greeneville PD investigating overnight shooting; Victim's status unknown at this time
New traffic light at busy Johnson City intersection coming Thursday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new traffic light coming to the intersection of Peoples Street and Greenline Road is expected to be ready for use this week.

The signals will replace a four-way stop as part of a reconstruction project to improve the flow of traffic at the busy intersection.

This project also included adding the number of right-turn lanes from Greenline onto Peoples Street as well as the number of left-turn lanes from Peoples Street to Greenline.

