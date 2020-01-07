New Sullivan East Middle School opens to more than 600 students

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) After years of planning Sullivan East Middle School is officially open to students, coming together under one roof from Mary Hughes, Bluff City and Holston Valley Middle Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The school reports around 660 students enrolled, though the final number will be gathered on Friday as more students have enrolled this week. The school is built for growth, able to house around 880 students.

Excitement and first day jitters filled the halls as kids filed in for the first time, ready to meet new teachers and classmates.

Sullivan County School Board chairman Michael Hughes says he is proud to bring this new school to the students of Sullivan County.

“They deserve it. They’re worth every meeting and long night of planning. A lot of people put a lot of work into this,” he says.

This is just one phase in the school consolidation efforts underway in Sullivan County. West Ridge High School will open in the Fall of 2021, bringing together students from Sullivan North, South and Central high schools. Sullivan East High School will remain, but will undergo renovations.

Hughes says the building of Sullivan East Middle School helped them work out the kinks of opening a new school and has better prepared them for opening West Ridge next year.

“We’ll definitely take lessons from this and apply them there so in retrospect, it’s a good thing that we had this trial run here on a smaller scale. Because we are going to have an excess of over 1700 students at that facility,” says Hughes.

The school board is asking parents to be patient as they navigate traffic patterns along Weaver Pike and new bus routes for SEMS students. Hughes said both will be a learning curve, and will require some patience as they make adjustments to see what is best for students and parents.

“The traffic will get better, be patient. If you have issues let us know. There will be some buses, pickup times for the buses today is unknown, but we will get on a better schedule,” says Hughes.