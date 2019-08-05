New Sullivan County director of schools reveals goals for school system

Thousands of students across our region returned to the classroom, marking the first day of a new school year, Monday morning.

It was also the first day on the job for Sullivan County’s new director of schools, Dr. David Cox.

He toured various schools in the county, including the Holston Elementary and Middle Complex, putting faces to the names of teachers and bringing a warm welcome to unsuspecting students.

His day began on the school bus, just after 5 a.m. He rode with elementary students and high school students.

“What I like to do on the first day of school is visit around to different schools, Dr. Cox said.

The Northeast Tennessee native has returned home after being away 25 years.

Dr. Cox said, “I grew up in neighboring Hawkins County. I was born in Kingsport. Spent my school years in Hawkins County.”

He is now bringing his expertise from working in other school districts.

“Working in the state of Kansas, Virginia and most recently in Maryland. I was the superintendent of schools in Allegany County, Maryland for the past 10 years, he said.

On the first day of class, he toured the schools. He hopes to influence students to dig into the work of learning.

Dr. Cox said, “I think of schools as learning communties, so being a good citizen of your learning community and then committing to hard work.”

He also wants to help teachers focus on improving teaching skills.

“Giving teachers what they need to be successful and doing everything that we can to make sure that every student is learning, he said.

He added that he would like to help develop student-teacher connections.

“One of the most important things that happens in the first days of school, is as students and teachers start developing a routine, they develop relationships that will be a cornerstone and building block for all the work that comes through the rest of the year,” he said.

This is just day-one for David Cox. Throughout the week, he will be touring schools throughout the county.

School has not started for everyone just yet! Those who are still in the preparation stages can find information about area back to school dates and tips for success as your children return to class by clicking here.