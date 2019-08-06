New Soaky Mountain Waterpark anticipates Summer 2020 opening

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks officials, together with Sevierville Mayor Robert Fox, broke ground today on the new 50-acre Soaky Mountain Waterpark being constructed at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tenn. (Source: Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials broke ground on East Tennesse’s newest waterpark Tuesday in Sevierville.

The new 50-acre park called ‘Soaky Mountain Waterpark” is located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville.

SEE ALSO: New outdoor waterpark ‘Soaky Mountain’ coming to Sevierville

The new waterpark, estimated to cost $90 million dollars to build, is expected to open in the Summer of 2020.

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks officials, together with Sevierville Mayor Robert Fox, broke ground today on the new 50-acre Soaky Mountain Waterpark being constructed at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tenn. (Source: Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks)

This waterpark is also expected to add nearly 500 full and part times jobs to the region.

The news release issued Tuesday after the groundbreaking said in part, “Soaky Mountain Waterpark will feature a massive, 35,000 square foot wave pool capable of generating waves up to 6 feet high; a winding wave river spanning an area of 24,000 square feet; and a heavily-themed and exciting kids’ play-and-spray feature with multiple slides for both the tame and the daring.”

Officials have not yet determined a price for tickets, but said, “Wilderness at the Smokies guests will likely receive preferred pricing on admission. “

You can learn more about the water park by visiting their website HERE.