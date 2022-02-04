New show coming to Paramount Center for the arts

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music will soon start broadcasting one of its radio shows from the historic Paramount Center for the Arts.

The Birthplace of Country Music announced a new partnership with the arts center on Friday and as part of that agreement the “Farm and Fun Time” show will be on Paramount stage.

The move will allow the show that has consistently sold out the the theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to attract an even bigger audience.

“When downtown neighbors when one flourishes we all flourish and so it just makes sense to try to work together and bring as many visitors to downtown Bristol as possible,” said Executive Director at Paramount Bristol Jennifer Hayes.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at Paramount Bristol.org.

You can catch the premiere of “Farm and Fun Time’ at the theater on March 10.