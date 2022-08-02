JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed.

The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space.

Washington County Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said that part of the process includes ordering the lettering for the school and lead time, and that the board taking action tonight will help get the ball rolling.

Construction of the school is set to begin in November of next year.

Other topics discussed at the meeting were the upcoming TCAT facility and the Boones Creek Athletic Feilds.

TCAT is still in the works, and the circular part of the old Jonesborough elementary school will need to be taken down. People should begin seeing renovations happening in late fall.

Officials said that they are still committed to getting the project completed at the Boones Creek fields and have $3.2 million allocated to the project so far.