New retail development coming to Kingsport on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A site for new businesses is in the early stages of development in Kingsport.

The 30-acre development site is called Kingsport Pavilion Phase II. It sits right next to the current Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center, which houses stores like Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy on East Stone Drive.

The City of Kingsport’s Development Planner, Nathan Woods, said the city has been in talks for this second phase for about a year.

Phase I of the site has been in existence since 2006 and is home to 25 businesses.

The same Texas based developer who completed the shopping center is working to expand next door.

Woods said Kingsport can support more shops.

“The buying power is here and the demand is here, so we really feel like that would totally compliment what’s there,” he said.

Phase II could involve both retail and residential.

“Hopefully some things we don’t have in Kingsport or haven’t seen before,” Woods said.

Avid shopper Tammy Williams told us she wants more options in phase two.

“Anytime you want to go eat somewhere that’s not fast food, you pretty much feel like you have to leave Kingsport and go somewhere like The Pinnacle or Johnson City,” Williams said.

Molly Southerland agrees that more sit-down restaurants are needed in the area. She’s hoping for more family-friendly places as well.

“I think The Pinnacle has like a Just Jump, maybe something that like entertainment wise,” Southerland said.

The developer plans to come to Kingsport again to meet with the city within the next month or so. Woods said there is no solid timeline on the property’s development at this time.