New partnership between ETSU, BlueCross BlueShield to provide bachelor’s degrees & job offer in 2 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is working with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to fill the gap in qualified graduates and technology jobs.

The new partnership has led to the creation of the BlueSky Tennessee Institute, which will allow students to earn a bachelor’s degree in computing and receive a job offer at BlueCross within two years.

“In developing BlueSky Institute, we sought out a program partner that recognized the high demand for technology jobs in Tennessee and shared our vision to meet that need with a new approach,” said JD Hickey, M.D., president and CEO of BlueCross. “We’re excited to collaborate with ETSU to develop tech talent together, right here in our home state.”

According to a release from ETSU and BlueCross, Tennessee has about 4,100 technology jobs posted each year only 1,000 qualified graduates who could fill those roles.

ETSU BlueSky Institute student will do their coursework on the BlueCross campus in downtown Chattanooga, where the health insurer is based.

