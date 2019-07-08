New outdoor waterpark ‘Soaky Mountain’ coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new 50- acre outdoor waterpark called ‘Soaky Mountain Waterpark’ is coming to Sevierville.

Officials with Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks ownership group made the announcement Monday, saying the park will be located near the Sevierville Convention Center and the Wilderness at the Smokies Resort.

The waterpark will feature a 35,000 square foot wave pool, a kid-friendly activity pool and an adventure pool with a water obstacle course, among other attractions.

The news release issued Monday also outlines other attractions like, “Planned slides include a one-of-a-kind water coaster; a family ride tower with two five-person raft rides; a tubing tower with five flumes all featuring unique and thrilling one or two-person tubing experiences; two high-intensity body slides; and a four-lane, head-first mat racing challenge to satisfy everyone’s racing desires.”

Pricing has not yet been determined for the new waterpark but officials anticipate they will be open daily mid-May through August.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony coming up on August 6th. Officials will reveal more about the site plans for the new attraction.

