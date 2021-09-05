New murals in Nashville honor lives lost to gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Two new murals around Nashville are focused on ending gun violence.

The 8 ft. by 10 ft. mural on Jefferson Street, near Fisk University, depicts a large hand, making the universal symbol for “peace” with the words “Stop Gun Violence” painted next to it. A similar 7ft. by 5ft. mural is located near Downtown Nashville.

The artist, Kyle Holbrook, explained, he had lost most of his friends from childhood to gun violence, 45 victims to be exact. The murals are meant to be a place of healing for himself and the families of the victims in remembrance of lost loved ones.

“I did it with hands because the hands are the ones that hold the gun, to perpetuate the violence, and I also made the hands come from the ground almost like my friends are talking through me,” explained Holbrook.

One mural is located at 1505 Jefferson St, near Fisk Univeristy, and the other can be found at 530 Church St. Holbrook says the purpose of the two locations was to show that gun violence is not found in one type of community but is a national problem.

“There’s been so many victims of gun violence, and I don’t think that people realize that this is something that’s going on around the country, its an epidemic, and I wanted to draw attention to that, and that why in Nashville I wanted to do it on Jefferson, but also right in the middle of downtown,” explained Holbrook.

The murals are sponsored by the organization Moving Lives of Kids. Holbrook, is hoping to spread his message across the United States, creating artwork in all 50 states. So far, he has created murals in 40 states.



