BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Neal Osborne was appointed as the mayor of Bristol, Virginia Monday morning.

Randall Eades, city manager, told News Channel 11 Osborne was selected out of the city council as the new mayor, and Bill Hartley was named vice mayor.

Osborne tweeted his thanks to his fellow council members and said that Bristol’s best days are ahead.

I look forward to my term as mayor. Bristol’s best day are ahead of us. Thanks to my fellow councilmen for their confidence in me and thanks to @BillHartley2 for his willingness to serve as vice mayor. pic.twitter.com/eTtWSvD1et — Neal Osborne (@Neal0sborne) July 1, 2019

Hartley also tweeted, congratulating Osborne on his new position and wishing him success as the city works towards positive developments.