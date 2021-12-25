New laws set to take place in Tennessee and Virginia

Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – New laws and changes are coming to Tennessee and Virginia with the new year.

Tennessee

One new law to take effect in Tennessee is the teacher discipline law, which allows teachers to remove students who cause repeated disruptions.

Another law deals with restitution for victims of crime. The legislation outlines a list of funds paid out in criminal cases and ensures that victims are paid restitution.

Next is a new law regarding the sale, and shipment, of wine. This law will clear the way for wine to be delivered directly to your doorstep.

Virginia

A new Virginia law will move municipal elections for local government and school board positions from May to November.

Next, minimum insurance coverage for drivers in Virginia is set to increase. Drivers will now be required to have $30,000 in minimum coverage for the death or injury of one person or $60,000 for two or more people.

The insurance requirements are expected to increase again in 2025.

Also, Virginia residents will see a minimum wage boost. The minimum wage is set to increase from $9.50 per hour to $11 per hour.