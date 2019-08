JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just a few hours, officials are expected to cut the ribbon on the Tri-Cities’ new Hobby Lobby.

The arts and crafts chain is joining decor retailer “At Home” and more in the former K-mart building, now named the “Johnson City Center.”

The store’s address is 3019 Peoples street.

There are only two other locations here in the Tri-Cities: one in both Kingsport and Bristol, Virginia.

Today’s grand opening event for the Johnson City location is set for 9 a.m.