New homes could be coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An 11.5-acre piece of property in Johnson City could become a new subdivision with more than 60 homes.

The property has been owned by Freewill Baptist Church for ten years now and is at the intersection of S. Greenwood Dr. and Willow Springs Dr.

Freewill Baptist Church bought the property with the intention of building a church on the property, but the land has been sitting empty for several years.

Developer, Michaell Carter, said turning it into a subdivision will help not only the sellers of the property but the growing need for single-family homes in the area.

“It’s something we came up with to help them sell the property and make a use for it. They were going to build a church there and then they planned on selling it and it hadn’t had much luck selling it so we decided, we got a builder, so we decided we’d try to do this,” said Carter.

Johnson City’s Director of Development Services, Preston Mitchell, said this is one of two areas in Johnson City that is seeing the most residential growth.

“Where we’re seeing a bulk of our residential growth is out in this southwest part of the city and then also up in our northwest part of the city,” said Mitchell.

Concept plans have already been drawn out showing where roads into and within the development may be located.

The land’s rezoning still has to be approved by the Johnson City Commission.

“Right now, the property is zoned R2 and the proposal is to rezone it to RP3. That would allow for a new single-family subdivision, which is proposed. This new zoning unit would allow for more units then R2,” said Mitchell.

With the rezoning, the developers could place over 90 homes on the property but only plan on putting about 60 homes in the area.

On Thursday, the commission approved the second reading of the rezoning ordinance.

On December 5 a public hearing will be help along with a final vote by the commission.

The developers are looking at the homes in the subdivision to be two to three bedrooms ranging from $200,000 and $300,000.