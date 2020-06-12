New Generation Freedom Fighters plan meeting with city leaders Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For the past couple of weeks, the New Generation Freedom Fighters have been bringing the social justice movement to Johnson City.

Now, the organization is meeting with the Johnson City mayor and police chief.

Members of New Generation Freedom Fighters and Johnson City leaders will be waking up on Friday morning to prepare for this meeting at 3 p.m. at the Langston Centre.

The Langston Centre is the first historicaly African-American public high school in Johnson City. This has a large significance in why the meeting with the First Generation Freedom Fighters and Johnson City leaders will be held there today. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/1NFeTfDNX6 — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) June 12, 2020

New Generation Freedom Fighters was started as a Black Lives Matter organization after the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

Four of those officers are now in custody, one charged with murder, and the other three officers charged with aiding and abetting murder.

New Generation Freedom Fighters has since scheduled several protests and events throughout downtown Johnson City almost on a daily basis.

The organization officially voted on and introduced its nine board members and Chair of the Board, Katelyn Yarbrough, on Tuesday.

They now plan to have a meeting with Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock and Chief of Police Karl Turner Friday to discuss the police department’s finances and other social issues.

“This is an introductory meeting, we’re coming in with an agenda, we’re going to have a mediator so that we can be as effective as possible and make everyone’s time count. But this won’t be the last meeting by any means, and I’m honestly very much so looking forward to it,” said Yarbrough.

The number one priority on the agenda is police reform.

New Generation Freedom Fighters has a planned meeting with Johnson City Mayor & Chief of Police today at 3 to talk about police reform & other social issues. Tune in this morning to here from the Chair of the Board about what other issues are on the agenda. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/8zSkjjV2Zi — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) June 12, 2020

This is a closed meeting and one of many in the future as the group grows.

“There’s no reason that people can’t come out and get involved. once we get changes and get the ball rolling here, we’re not done. We’re going to do community outreach, education opportunities, candidate training. I’m encouraging people to run for office,” said Yarbrough.

