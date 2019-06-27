New ‘Dominion Senior Living’ site coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new senior living community is being built on Peoples St. near K-Mart.
Everlan by Dominion Senior Living is a senior community brand that is launching four new locations in Johnson City, Chattanooga, Clemson, SC and Louisville, KY.
According to the company’s website, Everlan is a community for seniors 65+ who want to live active lives, while also enjoying luxury.
The community will include:
- Five-star cuisine
- A spa and fitness center
- Specially made wellness programs
- Indoor and outdoor community spaces
For more information, call 865-409-5633.
