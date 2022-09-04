Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas Lake.

According to the TWRA, the accident occurred around 2:25 p.m. when six girls were riding an intertube and four of them fell off. The boat continued to pull the other two on the tube while the four that fell off were in the water.

The TWRA says, there was a second pontoon boat which was rented by the same party following behind that did not see the girls in the water. They tried to get the boat operator’s attention and swim to the side to avoid being hit, according to a spokesperson.

That is when two of the girls, a 16 and 17-year old were struck by the boat resulting in “serious lacerations.”

The girls were picked up by the boats they were with and taken to Smokey Mountain H2O, where the boats were rented from, and received some medical attention. The girls were then air-lifted to the UT medical center for further treatment.

TWRA says that the 17-year-old may be released on Monday but the 16-year-old will remain hospitalized for a while to have more surgeries to repair “severe” propeller strike injuries to her upper forearm.

