New details released about upcoming ‘Winter Festival’ at site of Watauga Lake resort

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New details have been released about an upcoming ‘Winter Festival’ at a resort being built on Watauga Lake.

News Channel 11 first reported the announcement of a festival after a groundbreaking, originally scheduled for October 17, was postponed.

PREVIOUS STORY: FIRST LOOK: Plan revealed for proposed 130-acre resort near the Butler community

According to resort developer Daniel Goodhall, the festival will be held throughout the month of December.

Goodhall told News Channel 11 the event will include a “very extensive” Christmas light show and live music.

PREVIOUS STORY: An inside look at the proposed resort on Watauga Lake

He also stated that in November, the official name of the resort an a timeline of the resort’s opening will be revealed.