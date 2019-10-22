New Carter County Recycling Center approved, $430K allocated for new property

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new recycling center is one step closer to becoming reality in Carter County.

Monday night, county commission members voted unanimously to allocate $430,000 for the purchase of a new piece of property.

The new location will not be disclosed until the sale of the building is finalized.

The decision comes two months after the current building was destroyed by a fire.

The center also handled recycling for the city of Elizabethton, Johnson County and Unicoi County.

The county hopes to be up and running at the new facility within six to eight weeks.

Until then, recycling stations like the one near Lions Field are not taking recyclables, creating an inconvenience for city residents and an extra burden for trash collection services in the city.