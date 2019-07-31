NEW: Ballad NICU transition to be completed by September 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Members of Ballad Health have received an updated timeline in regards to upcoming changes for NICU services across the region.

In an updated memo shared with team members, Ballad health officials said that the planned NICU transition will be completed by September 1 of this year.

In that memo, it says that babies will still be delivered in Kingsport and that the changes have no impact on their physicians’ practices.

Those babies expected to require NICU services will be scheduled for delivery at Palmer Family Birth Center at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The last line in that memo reads, “all Holston Valley NICU nurses and team members will be able to continue their employment with Ballad Health once the transition occurs. “

You can read the full document about the NICU transition below.