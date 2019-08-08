New backcountry campsites open at Rocky Fork State Park

FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – New backcountry campsites have opened for reservations at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County.

According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, all three sites require hiking to them.

The three camping areas are named for their locations in the park. The Headwaters site is near the headwaters of the Rocky Fork. Blockstand Creek Backcountry Campsite is located about .6 miles from the creek of the same name. Flint Creek camping is named for the trail it is off.

It is $8 per night, plus taxes and fees, to reserve a campsite.

Campers are required to be at their site by dark, as hiking is not allowed after sunset.

According to the website, each site is limited to two adults and two children.

Since these are backcountry sites, water must be carried in with campers, or collected and filtered from streams in the park. There are fire rings at the sites, giving campers a place to build fires with downed limbs around the campsites. Hammocks are not allowed.

You can find out more about reservations on the Tennessee State Parks website.