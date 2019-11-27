New apartment complex planned for north Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In less than a year, a new apartment complex will bring more than 200 units to north Johnson City.

The project, which will be called Universal at Mockingbird, will occupy the plot of land adjacent to Mockingbird Lane behind The Mall at Johnson City. Project partner Shane Abraham said leasing for the apartments will begin later this winter.

For the next few weeks, contractors will continue grading the site and adding infrastructure, he said.

“We’ll start going vertical with foundations and things in the next few weeks and our initial buildings will come online sometime within the third quarter of next year, so by the fall of 2020, our clubhouse, some amenities and the first five or six buildings should start coming online,” he said.

The complex will offer different floor plans and units ranging from 750 to 1,500 square feet, Abraham said. Rent prices will range from $700-$1,400 per month depending on the unit.

“We do have some population increase in our market, we’ve built a number of communities in the Tri-Cities, this will be the third-sizable one that we’ve done here in this market,” he said. “We’ve had several communities developed in recent years to keep up with the demand that’s needed.”

Abraham said the finished project will include a clubhouse, fitness center, playground, outdoor pavilion and a bark park.