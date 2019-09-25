New anonymous reporting tool rolled out in Kingsport City Schools

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Reporting concerns about bullying, vaping, mental health, and more just got simpler for students in Kingsport City Schools.

Starting this week, KCS will be using a reporting tool called P3 Campus. This new method of online tip management is being promoted across all elementary, middle, and high schools.

The P3 Campus tool is being promoted to K-12 students across Kingsport City Schools

School administrators say a major benefit of the P3 Campus system is that students can now remain anonymous when reporting concerns. The new system allows students to fill out an online tip form that will be sent to school and district administrators, as well as SROs.

“It gives people a comfort level to know that it is anonymous,” said Jim Nash, chief student services officer for KCS. “They’re not going to be put in a challenging position. They can give that information, and even if they need to give us additional information when we need clarification, that still remains anonymous.”

Nash said the tool can be used to report behavioral concerns like smoking and vaping on school campuses. However, students can also report safety concerns regarding mental health issues. In these cases, school counselors can be notified, as well as the Kingsport Police Department in emergency situations.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck spoke with school administrators and will have a full video on how the P3 Campus tool works on our website later today.