KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A flurry of improvements is underway at Bays Mountain Park, including plans to bring new animals into the park.

Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks told News Channel 11 that park officials began looking for ways to enhance park experiences after celebrating the nature preserve’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

“We’re hoping to build a park that lasts and is as meaningful as it’s been for the last 50 years for the next 50 years,” said Wicks.

Wicks says improvement efforts are centered around visitors’ favorite park features: hiking, planetarium shows, barge rides and, of course, animal enclosures.

Construction for a new and improved Nature Center at Bays Mountain Park is scheduled to begin this fall.

“We’re hoping that it improves our visitor experience and adds new exhibits to bring people back that may have gotten used to what we’ve had for many years,” said Wicks.

With new a new lobby, new exhibits and a new planetarium entrance, Wicks hopes the changes will make a good first impression on visitors.

“It’s a growing city, new people moving here all the time,” said Wicks. “We’re lucky enough when they move to Kingsport, we often get to meet them first here at the park because they hear about it from their neighbors or their coworkers or their friends and they come up here and pay us a visit.”

But it’s not just human visitors who are on the minds of park staff. More than two projects are currently underway to spruce up the homes of Bays Mountain’s animal residents.

“Most of our habitats have been here for 20-plus years,” Park Ranger Krystal Haney told News Channel 11. Haney is responsible for managing animal upkeep at the park.

“They really need an update, not only for the animals but for park visitors to see that we really do care about the animals,” Haney said “We want them to have the very best that we can provide for them.”

New equipment is slowly being added to bobcats Cash and Carter’s enclosure and construction is underway on a brand new home for Jamie the red fox.

“We’ll have more structures for him to climb, some places he can dig since foxes do like to dig as well,” Haney said of the new enclosure.

Jamie is scheduled to return to the park in mid to late September, with a new fox companion.

City and park officials are also working on a brand-new otter habitat, with animals to return sometime in 2024.