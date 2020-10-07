Neighborhood outcry challenges Kingsport homeless advocates trying to create shelter as winter approaches

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Kingsport Homeless Ministry lifted up prayers on a beautiful fall day at Glen Bruce Park on Wednesday.

But colder weather is around the corner, and pushback from neighbors continues to stall the Ministry’s efforts to bring a low-barrier homeless shelter to town.

“Winter is coming. And there are going to be some folks who have nowhere to be,” said Pastor Will Shewey of Shades of Grace Church.

The Kingsport Homeless Ministry holds a ‘Prayers in the Park’ event

Complications from COVID-19 are only making their efforts more urgent. In past winters, Shades of Grace has been able to shelter homeless individuals on especially cold nights. On some nights this can mean sheltering over 30 people. But the United Methodist Church has different health and safety regulations for its congregations due to COVID-19 this year.

“We will not be able to open as a safe and warm place at this time,” said Shewey.

Homeless advocates noted that traditional organizations like the Salvation Army may still be open this winter, but have certain rules and requirements that prevent all people from being able to stay there.

Last month the Kingsport Board of Zoning Appeals denied the Homeless Ministry’s application to build a shelter on Broad Street – citing neighbor concerns. Kingsport Homeless Ministry Chair Bobby Flowers said Wednesday this is the case anywhere they try to go.

“We found another building that we liked. And the public outcry was just… I mean… it was the worst I’ve ever seen,” Flowers said. “We know a center downtown is going to be a hard sell no matter what.”

The goal is to have the shelter downtown, close to crucial resources like food banks. Flowers said city officials and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce have been supportive of their efforts.

“They’ve not quit on us, and we appreciate that,” said Flowers. “They’ve been working hard to try to find a solution.”

But because of continued neighbor pushback, Flowers said they may have to look farther out.

“There’s some situations downtown with homeless citizens with mental health issues, and some violent issues that are really starting to cause problems,” he said. “And some of the people downtown are scared, to be honest. So we’re looking at some way we can make the shop owners and businesses downtown happy, but still fulfill what we need to do.”

Hunger First Director Michael Gillis also spoke at the prayer event. He said it can’t just be the religious community trying to help the homeless anymore.

“I’m asking you to go talk to your neighbor. See if we can reach across the table,” Gillis said.

Shewey also called on the wider community for help and prayers.

“If anybody knows of anything, if you have some solutions, some answers – talk to us. We really want to provide that for our homeless friends,” he said.