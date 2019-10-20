NE TN and SWVA leaders continue to market region as “Appalachian Highlands”

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are continuing their push to market the region as the “Appalachian Highlands”

A newly created Appalachian Highlands website features a video touting Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Links to Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport and other attractions are also on the site.

In August, a nearly 200-page report showed that the names “Appalachian Highlands” and “Tri-Cities” had the best chances of success for regional branding.

