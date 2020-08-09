NCDHHS: 745 COVID-19 cases in regional North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 136,218 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday

The department also reported 1,109 hospitalizations and 1.9 million novel coronavirus tests completed.

Ashe County — 157 cases, 1 death

Avery County — 97 cases

Madison County — 45 cases

Mitchell County — 78 cases

Watauga County — 292 cases

Yancey County — 76 cases

