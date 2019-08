WILMINGTON, N.C. (WJHL) – A roadway in North Carolina was temporarily closed after a scaly pedestrian decided to take a stroll.

According to a tweet from the roadway was closed near McRae Street and Cornelius Harnett Drive under the Martin Luther King overpass.

TRAFFIC ALERT- Roadway closed at McRae & Cornelius Harnett Dr (near MLK overpass) due to an unexpected visitor. Drivers advised to avoid area. Officers waiting on NC Wildlife to respond. pic.twitter.com/06ejU02R9w — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 20, 2019

Drivers were told to avoid the area while officers waited on North Carolina wildlife officials.

The road has since reopened.

The road is now open. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 20, 2019