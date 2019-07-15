NC non-profit plans to distribute 30+ tons of food, hygiene kits to miners impacted by bankruptcy

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A non-profit charity based in Wilkesboro, North Carolina plans to help those recently impacted by the closure of Blackjewel, LLC mining operations.

In a news release issued Monday, the non-profit called Anchor Ridge said in part, “The poverty rate in Lee County dramatically increased when hundreds of families were affected by the bankruptcy. According to the US Census Bureau, prior to this event, 26.2 % of Lee County residents were living in poverty. The national average is 12.3%.”

On Saturday, July 27th, Anchor Ridge will distribute more than 30 tons of food and hygiene kits and household items at Lee High School in Jonesville.

We’re told there will be more than 60 volunteers on hand to help provide a hot meal during this time.

There will also be a free concert, face painting and inflatables included in this event.

The event on July 27th is free and open to the public.

