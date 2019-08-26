NC deputies: Truck hauling stolen watermelons gets stuck

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina say they responded to a call of a possible crop theft to find a suspect stuck in the middle of a field trying to haul off a truckload of stolen watermelons.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy and a sergeant responded to a call about the possible fruit heist about 60 miles (96 kilometers) outside Raleigh on Friday.

This morning, Sergeant Jones and Deputy Long responded to a theft of crops on Highway 97 near Rocky Mount. When they… Posted by Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 23, 2019

That’s when they found Michael Anthony Bryant and his pickup stuck in the middle of a field with dozens of reportedly stolen watermelons in the back.

Officers arrested Bryant and charged him with misdemeanor larceny.

He was given a $500 bond and placed in a detention center.