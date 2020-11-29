Zoom invite scam: Don’t click that phony ‘reactivate’ or ‘reschedule’ link

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the pandemic pushes more and more hangouts, meetings and classes onto the virtual conferencing platform Zoom, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of a new scam involving what looks like a notification from the company.

Here’s how this phishing scam works:

You receive an email, text or social media message featuring Zoom’s logo and a message saying, “Your Zoom account has been suspended. Click here to reactivate” or some similar prompt to “reschedule” a meeting.

But these links are phonier than the fake smile you’re wearing throughout every Zoom call you can’t wait to get off of.

These insidious links can download malware to your device or prompt you to log in — granting access to your Zoom account and any other account that uses a similar login-password combination.

The BBB says Zoom’s huge user base and ubiquity make it ripe for con artists trying to steal information. The bureau reports that scammers registered nearly 2,550 Zoom-related domains earlier this year.

To avoid getting phished, BBB recommends double-checking any sender’s information: Zoom.com and Zoom.us are the only official Zoom domains. Additionally, it’s never wise to click on anything — links, photo, files — in unsolicited emails or texts.

If you receive messages that there’s a problem with your account, BBB says you should always take it up with a company directly via their website and official contact information.