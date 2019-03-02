World's tiniest baby, born weighing about a half a pound, released from hospital

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - The world's smallest baby has left Tokyo's Keio University Hospital and is headed home.

At birth the baby boy weighed only 268 grams, that's a little bit over half a pound.

After five months of nutrition management, the baby's weight is now up seven pounds-two ounces. (3.2 kilograms)

He became the world's smallest baby boy to be sent home healthy.

Before that, the record was held by a male infant in Germany who weighed 274 grams at his birth in 2009.