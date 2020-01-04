Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel

(AP) – A woman is suing TripAdvisor after she claims a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco.

Breanne Ayala is accusing the Massachusetts-based company and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely.

Ayala and her family booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech, Morocco, through Viator. According to the lawsuit, Ayala was placed on a pregnant camel that ran off from the caravan.

She fell and broke her arm.

A spokeswoman for TripAdvisor declined to comment on the pending litigation.

