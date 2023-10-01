MCCURTAIN COUNTY. Okla. (KFOR) — A woman is dead after authorities say she was struck by a plane while mowing the lawn in Oklahoma last week.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Samantha Hayes, was on a lawn mower at the Broken Bow Airport in McCurtain County Friday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

At the same time, a 1972 Bananza A36 piloted by a 70-year-old man was coming in to land on the runway.

The pilot descended the plane, landed, and after touching down, officials said he saw Hayes on the lawn mower.

According to authorities, the pilot then tried to pull up the plane, but the wing struck Hayes in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot was uninjured.