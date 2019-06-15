Woman finishes opioid awareness walk in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A South Carolina woman has reached the Florida Keys, completing a 2,575-mile (4,144-kilometer) walk to give attention to the opioid overdose crisis.
Jessie Grieb finished her East Coast Overdose Awareness Walk Friday at Key West's Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S. marker. Friday marked the fourth anniversary of her brother Brian's death by accidental overdose. Grieb's boyfriend succumbed to heroin, and she has struggled herself with addiction since she was 17.
The Pawleys Island resident started her journey in Fort Kent, Maine, July 28, 2018, after she had suffered a relapse.
To help carry supplies, Grieb pushed a small cart named "Lieutenant Dan" in honor of the "Forrest Gump" character who dealt with addiction in the movie.
More Stories
-
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County
- Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
- KPD: Man charged after Friday's fatal hit-and-run in Kingsport; Victim ID'ed
- Storm Team 11 Weather: Warmer on Father's Day with scattered PM Storms
- Charges pending after head-on collision in Carter County
- Police K9s showcase their training to support Jonesborough PD
- Target's registers back online after worldwide outage
- BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League
- GALLERY: Father's Day weekend across the region
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County
A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Siam Road in Carter County Saturday night.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Warm and muggy Father's Day with scattered storms possible
It'll be warm and muggy Father's Day with the possibility of scattered storms moving in from the northwest.Read More »
-
BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League
Children of all skills and abilities were able to enjoy the weather today in Gray while playing baseball.Read More »