Woman escapes torturous death in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – One Florida woman is lucky to be alive after police discovered her tied up in a car.

Police are looking for her ex-boyfriend who she says tried to set the vehicle on fire with her inside.

Daytona Beach Police say they were called to a dark parking lot at the corner of ISB and Hagen Terrace at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

It’s there they say they found a woman whose wrists were tied with a zip tie to her steering wheel.

They said, “she had silver duct tape around her mouth and head and around both of her ankles.”

Investigators say she told them her ex-boyfriend, Gibbon Agledor, and a friend of his she only knows as “Eric” tied her up here. She also said “Eric poured rubbing alcohol on her clothes and the rest of car.”

She said he “Set some papers on fire and threw them on the passenger seat floor.”

She said the same thing happened to her the night before at the Walmart on Beville Road. This is where she says a man tied her up and forced her into her trunk.

On Thursday night, police say the woman was able to get to her cell phone where she texted her location to her friends.

Right now, police are looking for Agledor and his friend “Eric.”

Officials are asking for help from the public. They want anyone who knows where Agledor is to call them immediately.