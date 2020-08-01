Woman, 65, sentenced for stealing from Ohio store, using pit bulls to attack employee

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 65-year-old woman has been sentenced in connection with a store robbery and assault on an employee using pit bulls.

Linda Snow was sentenced in court on Thursday, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. She previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault. The aggravated robbery charge against her was dropped.

She is expected to spend the next four to six years in prison

On Aug. 16, Snow and her daughter, Jennifer Clark, 38, stole a cart full of food from a market in Akron, Ohio. When an employee tried to confront them in the parking lot, Snow opened the doors of her vehicle and let out three pit bulls.

Two of the dogs attacked the employee, who suffered serious injuries.

Snow, Clark and Clark’s 11-year-old son then drove away with the dogs.

“This was a horrible incident. The victim suffered significant physical injuries because of the attack. Today he showed tremendous courage and strength in letting the court know the emotional toll this took on him,” said County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “As a dog owner myself, I am appalled at how the dogs were used in this assault.”

Clark pleaded guilty to robbery and endangering children in January. A judge sentenced her to a suspended prison term of 36 months, as well as 90 days in county jail and three years of probation.