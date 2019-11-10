Wisconsin hosts state pinball championship

DE PERE, Wis. (CNN) – The Wisconsin Pinball League State Championship was held at Titletown Pinball.

The competition featured eight of the best players from six Wisconsin pinball leagues for a total of 48 people.

The owner of Titletown Pinball says the game captures the fascination of both the young and old of heart.

“Pinball is the one thing where it doesn’t matter physically if you’re the biggest or toughest person it’s all about hand-eye coordination and reaction time and we have ten-year-old players playing against 40-year-olds and they’re winning,” Owner Erik Thoren said.

This was the 5th annual pinball championships in Wisconsin.