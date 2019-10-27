White House: President Trump to make ‘major statement’ Sunday morning

President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following a trip to South Carolina on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(WJHL) — News Channel 11 has learned that President Donald Trump is expected to make a “major statement” Sunday morning.

The White House confirmed the news with News Channel 11 late Saturday night via email.

According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, “The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock from the White House.”

At this time, there have been no details what the announcement will be about.

The president did tweet Saturday night that “something very big happened.”

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Stay up to date with News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities on Sunday morning for the latest on the announcement.