West misses deadline for presidential ballot in home Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West has missed a deadline to submit signatures to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming.

West needed to turn in 4,025 verifiable signatures of registered voters but by Monday’s close-of-business deadline had not submitted any, Wyoming secretary of state’s office spokesman Will Dinneen said.

West has owned a ranch in the Cody area since last year. He recently began operating part of his apparel business in the city of about 10,000 east of Yellowstone National Park.

West has qualified for the ballot in states including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah since announcing in July he was running on a “Birthday Party” ticket.

Efforts to get West on the ballot in states including West Virginia, New Jersey and Ohio have fallen short for reasons including insufficient signatures and improper paperwork.

In Wyoming, election officials warned people gathering signatures for West and actor Brock Pierce during the state’s Aug. 18 primary to keep at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from polling places.

But in at least six cases, they refused, prompting election officials to call police and sheriff’s officers. They cited Jennifer Horal, 46, of Lakewood, Colorado, for allegedly electioneering too close to a polling location and for allegedly disturbing a polling place.

Each misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Horal had no listed phone number or social media account to be reached for comment Tuesday. West agent Trevian Kutti didn’t immediately return a Twitter message Tuesday seeking comment.