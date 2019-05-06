National

Wendy's bringing back Spicy Chicken Nuggets after tweet gets 2 million likes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- A day and a half after Wendy's said it would bring back spicy chicken nuggets if its tweet receives 2 million likes, the company confirmed it's happening. 

Saturday afternoon, the company posted a tweet saying, Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!"

Early Monday morning, that goal was reached. 

The spicy nuggets were pulled from the menu in 2017.

